Death investigation underway in Gentry County in northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway in northern Missouri after an adult male was found dead Monday in King City, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it received a request for assistance from the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office and the King City Police Department to investigate the death.

Gentry County officials requested help after finding the victim inside a residence around 6 a.m. Monday on South Grand Street in King City.

Troopers say there is no known danger to the community.

King City is about 90 minutes due north of Kansas City.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

