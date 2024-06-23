Death investigation underway in Ottawa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ottawa police are investigating the death of a woman after she was located deceased Friday.

Officers were called around 2:40 p.m. on June 21 to the 600 block of East Logan Street on a reported death.

A deceased 33-year-old woman was located upon arrival.

There is no known threat to the Ottawa community, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 785-242-2561 Ext. 7412 or by email at opdtips@ottawaks.gov.

An anonymous online tip form is available, too.

