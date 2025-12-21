‘Decommissioned’ ATM spotted in median of Interstate 35 in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is working on a plan to remove a “decommissioned” ATM from an interstate median.

A KSHB 41 viewer alerted us Sunday afternoon to an ATM in the median of Interstate 35 at Pleasant Valley Road in Clay County.

KC Scout video shows the ATM still attached to a base or foundation.

While there weren't any immediate traffic impacts, video shows motorists slowing down in the area.

It was not immediately clear how the ATM wound up in the location.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

