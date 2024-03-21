Definition of bad weekend for Miami Dolphins: Lose playoff game to Chiefs in arctic cold, get gear stolen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami Dolphins may never want to come to Kansas City again in the winter.

The team lost a playoff game in bone-chilling cold on Jan. 13 in the AFC Super Wild Card to the Chiefs. They also had $46,000 worth of team gear stolen.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were sent on a theft call the day after the Chiefs defeated the Dolphins 26-7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A Dolphins representative told the officers a box truck had been broken into and hundreds of items were stolen.

Among the gear stolen were five cases with media equipment inside, football pads, pants, gloves, shoes, cold weather gear and game film, a court document states.

Detectives used surveillance video to spot the Ford F-150 pickup truck used in the heist.

Officers spotted the truck on Jan. 14 in the 2000 block of Askew Avenue with boxes in the truck's bed that matched those belonging to the Dolphins, according to a court document.

A well-known, persistent offender, Joseph Brown, was developed as a suspect in the crime.

During a surveillance operation, detectives spotted a woman carrying a black coat with a Miami Dolphins logo.

She threw the coat on a burn pile, the court document states.

A Jan.17, 2024, search of a house in the 2000 block of Askew Avenue revealed a mother lode of football gear.

Included in the haul was a large aqua green box with Miami Dolphins shoes and other equipment, a large duffel bag with a Dolphins logo with shoes and coats.

The dining room and living room contained coats, hats, capes and Dolphins sweatshirts.

More gear, including hats and ski goggles, were found in a bedroom.

After following a stolen truck with Brown inside, tactical team officers were able to arrest Brown and another man inside a parking garage on the Country Club Plaza, according to the court document.

Brown is charged in Jackson County Court with stealing - $25,000 or more.

He's also pleaded guilty in the past to three other felony charges.

—

