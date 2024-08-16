Deputies investigate Thursday night homicide at Edgerton Park in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputies are working to learn more about a homicide Thursday night at a park in Kansas City, Kansas.

A spokesperson said deputies were dispatched on a shooting call around 9 p.m. to Edgerton Park, near N. 3rd Street and Stewart Avenue.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located an adult male, later identified as Howard Nichols, 42, suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.

Nichols was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

