Deputies launch death investigation after male found at park in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male found early Sunday night at Northrup Park.

A spokesperson said deputies received a call just before 5:45 p.m. Sunday to check on the welfare of a person at Northrup Park.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located an unresponsive Hispanic male.

The man was pronounced deceased after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The nature of the man’s death was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

