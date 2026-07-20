Deputies clear barricaded subject call Monday afternoon in Overland Park

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | A sheriff's spokesperson said the scene is now clear.

ORIGINAL REPORT | The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are working the scene of a barricaded subject in Overland Park.

The exact location of the barricaded subject and the nature of the incident weren’t immediately available.

A sheriff’s spokesperson is staging at W. 119th Street and Lowell at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.