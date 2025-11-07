Deputies search for driver who fatally struck female runner, 20, Thursday night in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating the driver who struck and killed a female runner Thursday in Lawrence, leaving her body on the side of the road for hours.

Deputies believe around 6 p.m. Thursday, a 20-year-old woman was out for a run in the 1700 block of E 1500 Road when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman’s body was not discovered until a passerby noticed the body around 3:35 a.m. Friday, along the side of the road. When deputies arrived, they determined the person had died.

Deputies have released an image of a white or light-colored truck that was in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or who was in the area between 5:45 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-393-5845.

