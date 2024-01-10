Des Moines man sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for Prairie Village murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge sentenced an Iowa man to more than 50 years in prison on Jan. 4 for killing a Prairie Village man in 2021.

A jury found Michael L. Balance, 61, guilty of second-degree murder in the May 1, 2021, death of John Hoffman.

Prairie Village police found Hoffman dead inside an apartment in the 3700 block of West 75th Street.

