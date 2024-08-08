Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph place deacon on precautionary suspension

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph placed Deacon Ralph Wehner on precautionary suspension after an investigation into accusations in a pending lawsuit for actions from 1982-84 in St. Louis.

A news release from the diocese sent Wendnesday states, "Bishop (James) Johnston initiated a preliminary canonical investigation on August 7. Deacon Ralph Wehner has been placed on precautionary suspension from exercising diaconal ministry. Precautionary suspension from ministry should not be viewed as a punishment or as indication of wrongdoing, but rather a protective measure for all persons involved."

A group that's long protested abuse by priests and the church's reaction to the abuse sent a statement on the announcement from the diocesse.

"Even now, in his vague, terse announcement that Deacon Ralph Wehner has been suspended, Bishop Johnston refuses to clearly admit that this is the same man who reportedly molested a St. Louis boy at least three times," according to the statement from the the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.

