Disturbance involving 2 brothers ends in explosion of Independence home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several agencies are investigating a dispute late Thursday night in Independence that ended in the explosion of a home.

An Independence Police Department spokesperson said officers were dispatched around 11 p.m. Thursday on a report of a suicidal person inside of a home in the 2300 block of S. Arlington Avenue.

Officers on the scene learned there was a domestic disturbance between two brothers at the home. During the disturbance, one of the brothers fired shots toward the other.

Neither brother was injured as part of the initial disturbance.

However, the brother who fired shots then barricaded himself in the home, forcing police to call in additional SWAT resources.

As the situation developed, police started to smell natural gas coming from the home and called the gas company to shut off the gas.

About 10 minutes after turning off the gas, the home exploded.

Following the explosion, crews entered the home to search for the brother who had locked himself inside. They located him inside deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.

No other people were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

