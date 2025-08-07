Dog in Overland Park dies after starting fire reaching for treats on stovetop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department says a dog died Thursday morning after it set a fire while reaching for dog treats on top of a stove.

Firefighters were called around 10 a.m. on a reported house fire in the 8200 block of Hadley.

The first crews on the scene reported smoke coming from the attic of the single-story home.

Firefighters entered the home and located the fire in the kitchen. Within 15 minutes, crews had brought the fire under control.

Investigators believe the fire started when a dog reached for dog treats that had been left on the stove. While reaching for the treats, the dog inadvertently bumped the burner and ignited items on the stovetop.

Two adults and one juvenile were displaced due to damage from the fire. They were not home at the time the fire broke out.

Three other dogs and two rabbits were able to make it out from the fire.

Fire officials remind residents not to leave flammable items on the stovetop.

