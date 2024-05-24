Domestic violence incident in Overland Park leads to crime spree across state lines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are looking for an adult male suspect allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident, shooting and police chase.

Overland Park Police Capt. Jeff Burvee says just after 12 a.m. Friday, officers were requested to respond to W. 83rd Street and Mastin on an armed disturbance.

Officers learned that before they arrived, an adult male and adult female had been involved in a domestic altercation. As the female attempted to leave, the male allegedly pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking an adult male motorist who was driving through the parking lot. It’s unclear if that motorist was known to the shooter.

The male that was struck was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The female victim of the domestic assault was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Following the shooting, the male suspect allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle in the parking lot before finally leaving in a vehicle that belonged to the family part of the original disturbance.

Police put out an attempt to locate for the vehicle, which was spotted in another jurisdiction in Kansas. Officers in that jurisdiction initiated a pursuit, but the male suspect went across the state line into Missouri and officers disregarded the pursuit.

The vehicle, a black Ford Edge, was later located in Missouri unoccupied. A search for the male suspect continued into Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Overland Park Police Department or make an anonymous tip at 816-474-8477.

