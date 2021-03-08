Police standoff ends peacefully in Louisburg, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE March 9, 5:00 a.m. | The standoff between Louisburg Police and an armed domestic violence suspect ended peacefully after nearly 12 hours. Police say the suspect surrendered just before 3 a.m. and was taken into custody. The suspect was transported for medical evaluation.

ORIGINAL STORY | Louisburg, Kansas, police are working to convince an armed domestic violence suspect to surrender.

Officers surrounded a residence Monday afternoon in the 100 block of South First Street.

Streets are blocked around the area, according to a city news release, including West Amity Street to South Third Street and South Peoria Street to South Metcalf Road.

Deputies from the Miami and Johnson County Sheriff's Departments also are on the scene, as well as Louisburg, Kansas, firefighters and Miami County EMS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .