DoorDash delivery ends in arrest of suspected Missouri child sex criminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A registered sex offender in Platte County, Mo., is charged in Jackson County Court with child sex crimes that involved a missing and endangered juvenile girl from Lawrence, Kansas.

Craig Trussell, 55, is accused of statutory sodomy and two counts of child molestation, according to court records.

A judge set Trussell's bond at $100,000, cash-only.

A tip from another law enforcement agency and an investigation by an Independence police detective led to Trussell and the missing teen.

Trussell pleaded guilty in April 2002 in Platte County Court to statutory rape and three counts of statutory sodomy. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

An undercover officer went to Trussell's residence to make a DoorDash delivery, according to a court document.

Trussell came outside and the officer saw a girl resembling the victim inside the residence.

Police detained Trussell, took a woman out of the residence.

She told police the victim was still inside, the court document states.

Trussell gave police permission to search the residence and officers found the victim.

They also found a white powdery substance on a bedroom nightstand that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the court document.

Trussell told police he contacted the victim using Facebook and knew she was a runaway and endangered juvenile.

He also admitted to having sexual contact with the victim, according to the court document.

