Douglas County search and rescue team recovers body from Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a body that was pulled from the Kansas River Thursday afternoon.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said a person called 911 around 1:15 p.m. Thursday after seeing a possible body in the water 300 yards east of the Bowersock Dam just north of downtown Lawrence.

Members of the Douglas County Underwater Search and Recovery team responded to the scene and recovered the body in a shallow area of water.

Investigators are working to identify the person and cause of death.

