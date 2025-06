KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teenagers were injured early Sunday morning in a rollover crash just west of Baldwin City, per the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 56.

Additional details have yet to be released as the “circumstances of [the] crash are under investigation,” according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—