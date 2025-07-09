Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, street closed while crews investigate building damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A section of Wyandotte Street was closed Tuesday night in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, as crews investigated the structural integrity of a building.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said crews received word around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that parts of a brick facade from a building at 12th and Wyandotte had collapsed into the street.

Crews blocked off the section of Wyandotte Street and called in a drone camera to review the integrity of the building.

The spokesperson said no people were inside the building at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

Wyandotte Street from 12th to 13th Street will be closed overnight.

