KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 60 residents were displaced Wednesday night following a fire in an apartment unit at a five-story apartment building in Edwardsville, Kansas.

The Edwardsville Police Department received a fire alarm call around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at the apartment building at 531 S. Fourth St.

Firefighters arrived and confirmed an active fire in a third-floor apartment. Crews started to evacuate residents of the building, while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Due to the number of residents needing evacuation, a second alarm response was requested, with additional firefighters from Kansas City, Kansas, and Bonner Springs dispatched to the scene.

A total of 56 residents were evacuated from the building during the fire, with 10 people requiring assistance from firefighters. Several of the evacuees went to the nearby Edwardsville Community Center.

Dozens displaced following Wednesday fire at Edwardsville mid-rise apartment building

Crews were able to limit the fire to one unit and placed the fire under control by 7:50 p.m.

Three residents were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Two other residents and a police officer were evaluated on the scene, but did not require additional treatment.

The property management company of the building conducted a damage assessment following the fire, and the building was deemed temporarily uninhabitable until air quality tests are completed.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced to find a temporary place to stay.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.