Driver suffers critical injuries in 1-vehicle crash overnight on Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash overnight on Interstate 70.

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a white Volvo 890 was driving east on I-70 at high speeds, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Near Chestnut Avenue, the driver lost control of the Volvo and drove across three lanes of traffic before striking the center concrete barrier, per police.

The driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

KCPD is investigating whether the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

—

