KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The roof of a drive-thru at a bank branch collapsed onto three vehicles Monday morning in Sugar Creek.

A police spokesperson said first responders were called around 10:30 a.m. on the collapse at the Central Bank of the Midwest branch at U.S. Highway 24 and Sterling Avenue.

No injuries were reported from the collapse.

Drive-thru roof collapses on cars at Sugar Creek bank

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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