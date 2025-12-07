Driver, 3 juveniles injured in hit-and-run collision near 43rd, Euclid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An adult and three juveniles were injured in a collision Saturday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called around 6:30 p.m. on a reported critical injury hit-and-run collision near the intersection of East 43rd Street and Euclid Avenue.

Investigators determined a white Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound on 43rd and making a left turn onto Euclid.

At the same time, a white Ford Edge was speeding on eastbound 43rd and crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lanes in an attempt to pass the Toyota.

The Ford was unsuccessful, striking the Toyota, running off the roadway, striking a wooden light pole and metal sign, and overturning before it came to rest.

Police said the driver and three juvenile occupants in the Ford left the scene with a third party.

Emergency personnel later made contact with the Ford occupants at a home in the 4200 block of Agnes, where KCFD EMS was summoned.

The adult driver was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. KCPD said the driver is in stable condition.

The three juveniles were also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KCPD said the Toyota driver was not injured in the wreck.

Further investigation into the incident will include the possible impairment of the Ford driver, police said.

