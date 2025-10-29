Driver crashes into parked car, VFW building in Kansas City, Missouri, after apparent medical episode

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were critically injured in a crash early Wednesday afternoon in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 12:17 p.m., first responders received a call about a crash near the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Broadway Boulevard.

Police arrived on the scene to discover that the driver of a Dodge Journey appeared to have suffered a medical episode and crashed into an unoccupied parked car. The Dodge continued off the roadway, struck a light pole, the Vietnam Memorial and eventually the side of the VFW building before coming to rest.

The driver and a passenger in the front seat of the Dodge were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.