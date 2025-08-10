Driver critically injured after colliding with guardrail on I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said a driver is in critical condition after suffering injuries in a collision Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers were called to Interstate 29 and U.S. 169 Highway.

Police said a Ford F-150 was weaving in and out of southbound traffic before it went off the right side of the roadway and struck the leading edge of the steel guardrail.

The driver, who was unrestrained, was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

—