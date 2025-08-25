Driver critically injured after losing control in Monday morning crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver was critically injured in a crash early Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said around 1:45 a.m., the driver of a GMC Arcadia was speeding south on Oldham Road when they lost control on a curve in the roadway.

The SUV left the roadway, struck a steel light pole and overturned.

The driver and passenger were both transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Later Monday morning, the passenger was listed in stable condition, while the driver remained in critical condition.

