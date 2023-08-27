Driver critically injured in single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a critical injury single-vehicle crash Saturday night on northbound Interstate 35.

Around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving north on I-35 at high speeds, per KCPD investigators.

North of Chouteau Trafficway, the vehicle drove off the left of the roadway into the center median, before rotating sideways and overturning.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

KCPD is investigating the incident.

Northbound I-35 was closed at Chouteau for about an hour-and-a-half before reopening.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.