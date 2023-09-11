Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Driver dead, passenger injured in 1-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway, 58th Street

Police Lights
Stock Image
Police lights
Police Lights
Posted at 5:51 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 06:51:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning near Ward Parkway and 58th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 1:12 a.m. Monday, a silver Volkswagen Passat was driving on southbound Ward Parkway at a high speed, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The vehicle veered off the road to the right, just south of 58th Street, traveled up the curb and struck a tree.

Police say the driver died at the scene of the crash.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone