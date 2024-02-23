Driver dies after crashing allegedly stolen truck early Friday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of an allegedly stolen Ford F-150 died after crashing the vehicle early Friday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said officers from its East Patrol Division spotted the stolen truck and initiated a pursuit.

A spokesperson said officers later disregarded that pursuit “by deactivating their emergency equipment," but the driver eventually lost control of the truck as it traveled northbound on Van Brunt, left the roadway and overturned.

KCPD said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.