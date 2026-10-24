Driver dies after striking tree in single-vehicle crash Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal crash Saturday morning on Blue Parkway.

It happened around 1:08 a.m. Saturday near 13670 Blue Parkway.

A red Mercedes C590 was driving at a high rate of speed east on Blue Parkway when it left the roadway while going around a curve, per KCPD's preliminary investigation.

The vehicle went down an embankment and hit a tree before it came to a stop in the ravine.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

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