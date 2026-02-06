Driver dies from injuries suffered in Feb. 1 traffic crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver died Thursday morning at a hospital from injuries suffered in a Feb. 1 traffic crash at East 43rd Street and The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. when a blue Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on East 43rd Street, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

A white Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on The Paseo at a high rate of speed.

The Jeep entered the intersection from East 43rd Street and was struck by the Chevrolet, per KCPD.

The Jeep overturned, and the driver was ejected and suffered critical injuries.

The front seat passenger in the Jeep suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Police are investigating whether the Chevrolet driver was driving while impaired, according to police.

The victim's name has not been released.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.