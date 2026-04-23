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Driver dies from injuries sustained in moped crash in Kansas City, Missouri

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Al Miller/KSHB
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3:42 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 28th Street and Prospect Avenue, per police.

A black moped was driving north on Prospect Avenue when the driver lost control and was ejected from the vehicle.

KCPD reports the man hit his head on the roadway, resulting in a critical injury.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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