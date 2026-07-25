Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department worked a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left one man dead.

The crash occurred around 6:29 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of West 47th Street.

KCKPD said a westbound vehicle left the roadway and hit a light pole.

The man driving the vehicle was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The KCKPD Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

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