Driver dies Wednesday in rollover crash just off of US 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a Chevrolet pickup died in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called to an injury crash around 11:44 a.m. Wednesday off of US 71 Highway.

According to a preliminary investigation, a beige Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on US-71 from Bannister Road, left the roadway and entered the median for an unknown reason.

The male driver tried to regain control of the pickup truck before traveling down a concrete embankment between the opposite highways, per KCPD.

The truck went airborne, hit a guardrail and flipped, coming to rest near Blue River Road and Hickman Mills Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash temporarily closed down a US-71 exit ramp Wednesday as police canvassed the area.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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