Driver forced to take evasive maneuver to avoid car flipping toward them on US 69

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old Louisburg man was seriously injured Wednesday night after he lost control of his car and flipped over the median barrier, forcing two other drivers to make emergency maneuvers.

Just before 10 p.m., the man was driving a 2014 Infiniti north on U.S. 69 near 215th Street when he lost control.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Infiniti rolled multiple times across the center median and into the southbound lanes of U.S. 69.

The driver of a 2016 Ford F-350 was driving south on U.S. 69 in the same area and told troopers she had to “make an abrupt stop as another vehicle was flipping towards them.” The F-350 was rear-ended by a 2025 tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Infiniti was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the F-350 was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

