KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the collision took place on the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The crash took place around 3:20 a.m. Monday, per KC Scout.

KC Scout shows that the scene of the crash has been cleared.

This story is developing and will be updated if additional information is obtained.

