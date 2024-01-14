Driver in custody after allegedly fleeing scene of fatal crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a driver is in custody after striking and killing a bicyclist early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 1:51 a.m. Sunday, a bicyclist was riding southbound on North Oak Street.

Near 82nd Street, the bicyclist was struck by a silver Ford F150, also driving south on Oak.

The Ford did not stop after the collision and continued down Oak Street, per police.

KCPD says the bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Ford was located by police and arrested near the intersection of 79th Street and Oak.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were not injured in the crash.

KCPD is investigating the collision and whether the driver of the Ford was impaired at the time of the crash.

