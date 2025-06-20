Driver killed early Friday after losing control on NB I-49 in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry died after losing control of their vehicle early Friday morning on Interstate 49 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just after midnight, the driver was speeding northbound on I-49 when they lost control during a curve and left the roadway, striking a bridge support underneath Interstate 470.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

