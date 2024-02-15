Driver killed in high-speed crash Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a Lincoln MKZ sedan died and two passengers in the car suffered serious injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the Lincoln MKZ was going south on Prospect Avenue at a high rate of speed when it struck a gray Lincoln MKX coming out of a parking garage and turning left onto Prospect Avenue.

The collision sent the Lincoln MKZ across Prospect, off the road and into a large tree, police said.

The driver of the MKZ died at the scene.

The driver's name has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.

This was the 17th traffic death of 2024 in KCMO.

