Driver killed in overnight crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured three others.

Police say a white Chevy Malibu was speeding near the 5900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. about 1:30 a.m.

Police say the Malibu lost control, crossed over the yellow line and hit a white Chevy SUV.

Police say one of the drivers was killed.

Police say two others were critically injured.

A third person was also injured and is stable at the hospital.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.