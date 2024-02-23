Driver killed in single-vehicle crash Friday morning in rural Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver and sole occupant of a vehicle was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in rural Clay County, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies dispatched around 7:55 a.m. to NE 192nd Street near Outer Road W and found an overturned vehicle that was off the roadway and on fire.

The sheriff's office will conduct the investigation. Initial investigation efforts show no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The identity of the driver will be released when the next-of-kin has been notified.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.