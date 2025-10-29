Driver loses control, strikes 2 pedestrians Tuesday night in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two pedestrians were struck early Tuesday night in Shawnee by a driver who lost control of the vehicle.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to a crash near the intersection of W. 75th Street and Bradshaw Street.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found two adult males on the sidewalk who had been struck.

The two pedestrians were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries described as “stable.”

Police continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

