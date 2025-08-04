Driver of asphalt truck killed in rollover crash on K-7 Highway in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a dump truck hauling asphalt was killed in a rollover crash Monday morning in Olathe.

Around 8:40 a.m., crews responded to a report of a rollover dump truck on northbound K-7 Highway at College Boulevard.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but has since passed away.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials say one or more other vehicles may have also been involved.

Crews have closed the northbound lanes of the highway as they work to clear the crash. Northbound traffic is being diverted from W. 119th Street.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

