Driver of box truck injured after losing control during rain storm on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was hospitalized early Wednesday after he lost control of his commercial delivery truck during a period of heavy rain and wind.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 4:35 a.m., the man was heading westbound on Interstate 70 near 78th Street in KCK when he lost control of a 2024 Izu box truck.

The driver struck the inside median barrier before rotating counterclockwise and overturning on top of the barrier wall.

The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

