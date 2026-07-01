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Driver of cement truck killed in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County

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Courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a cement truck died in a crash Wednesday morning in Oak Grove, just north of Interstate 70.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says first responders were dispatched to the crash on Wednesday on South Lefholz Road near East McQuerry Road in Oak Grove.

Troopers say the cement truck was traveling on South Lefholz Road when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The truck flipped over on its side before it came to rest in the ditch, striking a power line.

Lefholz Road remained closed late Wednesday morning as emergency crews investigated the crash.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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