Driver of cement truck killed in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a cement truck died in a crash Wednesday morning in Oak Grove, just north of Interstate 70.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says first responders were dispatched to the crash on Wednesday on South Lefholz Road near East McQuerry Road in Oak Grove.

Troopers say the cement truck was traveling on South Lefholz Road when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The truck flipped over on its side before it came to rest in the ditch, striking a power line.

Lefholz Road remained closed late Wednesday morning as emergency crews investigated the crash.

🚨Fatal Crash - Jackson County🚨



Troopers are investigating a fatality crash on South Lefholz Road north of East McQuerry Rd. This is a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. Lefholz Road is closed as emergency personnel process the scene. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/rEZNLHGRtG — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 1, 2026

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