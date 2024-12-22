Driver of speeding Honda crashes, kills 2 Saturday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a speeding driver lost control of their car Saturday afternoon, ending in a crash that killed two people.

Around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Honda 2-door car was speeding westbound on E. 23rd Street when they lost control near Stark Avenue.

The car ran off the roadway into an embankment, where the car overturned several times.

Police say the driver and another occupant of the vehicle were ejected. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

