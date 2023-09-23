Driver, passenger injured in 1-vehicle crash Friday night near 44th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver and passenger were injured in a single-vehicle crash after a car drove off the roadway into a utility pole Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a black Subaru Outback was driving south on Prospect Avenue, just before 44th Street.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night, the driver of the vehicle veered of the roadway, straight into a wooden utility pole, per police.

The pole was sheared and flipped onto the Subaru's roof.

The driver suffered critical injuries while the passenger was seriously injured. Both occupants were taken to area hospitals.

Power was knocked out for several blocks following the crash until Evergy responded to the area to resolve the outage, per KCPD.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.