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Driver, passenger taken to hospital following Wednesday morning crash in Kansas City, Missouri

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two occupants were transported to a Kansas City-area hospital Wednesday morning after a crash.

It occurred around 4:09 a.m. Wednesday near Interstate 435 and U.S. Highway 71.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a black Infiniti was driving south on I-435 at a high rate of speed.

As the Infiniti approached the Highway 470 split, the vehicle didn't take the curve of the roadway and struck a concrete support pillar for a highway sign, per KCPD.

The passenger of the vehicle is in critical condition.

The driver appeared to show "signs of impairment," KCPD said.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

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