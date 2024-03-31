Watch Now
Driver, puppy die in crash that caused vehicle to explode Saturday near 27th, Prospect

Debris from explosion struck 3 other vehicles
Posted at 6:35 AM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 07:35:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver and puppy died in a crash that caused a vehicle to explode late Saturday afternoon at East 27th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A black GMC Yukon was driving westbound on 27th Street at high speeds around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the Yukon lost control of the vehicle and exited the road to the right, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. The GMC sheared off a large wooden utility pole before colliding with a metal utility pole.

The vehicle exploded following the collision, causing debris to strike and damage three other vehicles stopped at a nearby red traffic light at 27th and Prospect.

The driver of the GMC was pronounced deceased at the scene. A puppy inside the vehicle was ejected and also died at the scene, per police.

No additional injuries were reported.

The collision caused a power outage in the area. Evergy worked to restore power to affected customers.

