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Driver run over by U-Haul van after exiting vehicle, leaving it in gear

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being run over by a moving van after stopping and exiting the vehicle on the roadway around 10:04 a.m. Friday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a driver of a GMC U-Haul van got out of the U-Haul while it was stopped on West Longview Road and left it in gear. The van started to roll and the driver attempted to get back in the driver's seat.

In the process, the driver was struck and knocked down into the path of the vehicle, being run over by the rear wheels.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition, per KCPD.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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