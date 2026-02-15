Driver succumbs to injuries suffered in crash near Martha Truman, Blue River roads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a crash near Martha Truman and Blue River roads that resulted in a fatality.

Officers responded to the crash shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation into the crash revealed a white Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading southbound on Blue River Road at a “high rate of speed” when the driver “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway,” per police.

The truck ended up going off the road through the dirt shoulder, traveling up a dirt mound and launching into a tree line.

Police said the truck rotated 180 degrees before it struck a tree and came to rest.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the truck, was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after being transported to an area hospital, the driver succumbed to his injuries, police said.

KCPD reports this is the eighth traffic fatality of the year, compared to five at this time in 2025.

